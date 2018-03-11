KOCHI: CK Omana, former leader of the Communist party and mother of former Forest Minister Binoy Viswam, passed away at her residence at Palarivattom here. She was married to Communist leader C K Viswanathan.

Born to E Madhavan and Kausalya in 1934, she had been in the forefront of the Students Federation and later ‘Vidhyabhyasa Avakasha Sambadana Samiti’. She had formed the Desiya Mahila Sangham in Vaikom taluk and worked as it secretary.

C K Omana

When she married C K Viswanathan in 1952, he was the MLA of Vaikom constituency and was one of the state leaders of the Students Federation. In 1957, she served as a member of the Khadi Board. She had also worked as LIC development officer and was later one of the national level leaders of Nation Federation of Development Officers.

She is survived by children Beena Komalan, late Binod Viswam and Binoy Viswam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran offered condolences.