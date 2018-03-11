KOCHI: With a wide range of innovations, from devices for monitoring electricity consumption to underwater drones, from smart solar panels to military hardware, the exhibition held as part of the first national summit for hardware startups attracted the attention of both national and international delegates.

Products of innovators belonging to the 18-70 age group were showcased at the expo.One of the major attractions of the expo was a robotic drone developed by EyeROV which operates underwater. The drone developed jointly by Johns T Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan P A, is capable of sending real-time videos of ships and underwater structures to facilitate their repair.

Another crowd puller was defence equipment developed by a Thiruvananthapuram-based Cetronics. The company was formed by people who retired from C-DAC and young engineering graduates having expertise in making military devices. The company exhibited its ‘Gunshot Detection System’ which points out the accurate location from where a gunshot was fired, once installed at the border. Military communication devices developed by the company - Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) and Wideband Power Amplifier - were also on display.

Sasthra Robotics, a Kochi-based startup, displayed its accelerated read device testing robot at the expo. The device developed for mobile phones and infotainment system in vehicles had won several awards in national and international competitions. “We have provided an opportunity for startups from across Kerala and other parts of India to exhibit their innovations before the delegates. Majority of the stalls were allotted to startup companies. However, stalls of international brands like Bosh and Wurth were also set up at the expo,” Prasad Balakrishnan Nair, CEO, Maker Village said.

Another innovative product was an application developed by the Infopark-based ‘Dr Reach’ for turning hospitals into a digital platform, reducing paper consumption by 90 pc. The Kochi-based Greenturn Idea Factory showcased an electricity monitoring system which can detect power-guzzling gadgets installed in factories and residences.

Nao, the star attraction at conclave

Ask Nao to dance and she will start shaking legs to ‘Gangnam Style’. A humanoid robot, Nao was the star attraction at the Hardtech Kochi conclave here. Developed by Coimbatore-based Vero Robotics, Nao has already been deployed at various banks, hospitals, airports, schools and colleges in the country. Javeed Sayeed, who was at the conclave representing Vero Robotics, said Nao is a unique robot. “We had manufactured over 100 Naos by the end of last year. It was developed first around four years ago and it costs around Rs 10.5 lakh,” he said. A nationalised bank had deployed Nao at its various branches. “However, they call the robot another name. It keeps information about the customers of the branch and retrieves all account details when asked by the bank officials,” Javeed said.