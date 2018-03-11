KOCHI: RLV College Tripunithura with 12 points was leading the race on day two of the MG University Youth Festival, with Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, Sacred Heart College and Malyankara SNM College remaining in joint second place securing 10 points apiece. DB College Keezhoor is in third place with eight points.]

On Sunday, the fest will witness competitions in folk dance (solo), margamkali, group song, music, kathaprasangam and poetry and short story writing which will be staged across the venues at the Rajendra Maidan, Maharaja’s College and Law College.

The Thiruvathira competition which began late on Friday lasted till the wee hours of Saturday. The stultifying heat has proved energy sapping, affecting contestants and audience alike.Besides, the delayed start to the events has posed problems to the contestants and judges. The curtain will come down on the five-day long cultural extravaganza on Tuesday.