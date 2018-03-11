THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as new bridge projects continue to drag on for many years in the capital, those bridges in a highly dilapidated state too are being cold-shouldered by successive governments. An apt case study would be the century-old Vallakkadavu bridge in the capital, which according to local people, can collapse any time due to its poor condition and heavy traffic.Apart from being a crucial link between the city and nearby coastal areas, the bridge is also the route through which the ‘arattu’ of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple passes every year.

Since the ‘arattu’ is a centuries-old ritual, people in the area have reservations about the bridge being demolished before constructing a new one. Recently, Thiruvananthapuram MLA V S Sivakumar raised the matter in the Assembly and demanded a Bailey bridge be constructed parallel to the existing structure for smooth traffic and to ensure the ‘arattu’ passes through the traditional route. Though Works Minister G Sudhakaran turned down the idea of a Bailey bridge, he assured the process of reconstructing the bridge would be hastened. He also sought the support of elected representatives in convincing people in the area, as land acquisition was turning out into a major hurdle.

Two weeks ago, the High Court had accepted a petition seeking construction of a new bridge in a timely manner to replace the existing structure which poses a serious hazard to motorists.

Timeline

It was almost a decade ago the LDF Government issued an order to rebuild the Vallakkadavu bridge. Administrative sanction to the tune of C5 crore was issued in 2009. Two years later, technical sanction of C5.37 crore was accorded.As the land acquisition entered the final stage, the work was awarded to the contractor. However, the Revenue Department was unable to completely acquire the land in a timely manner and hand it over to the Works Department.

In 2015, during the tenure of the previous UDF Government, the contract for the work was cancelled.

Land acquisition process which was carried out as per the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, had to be abandoned after the Parliament passed a new Land Acquisition Act in 2013.As per the new act, social impact assessment study was necessary. An agency has been identified for carrying out the study with funding from the Works Department.

“Work on the bridge can begin as soon as the land acquisition is completed. It was the failure of the Revenue Department to completely acquire the land during the tenure of the UDF Government that created the situation,” Works Minister G Sudhakaran told the Assembly recently. He also cautioned forcible acquisition would only create opposition and further delay the project.