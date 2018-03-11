KOCHI:When the curtain rose, it was obvious that each person in the crowd had a theatre-lover’s mind and had come to enjoy a play morbid and gruesome for the external eye, but an intellectual treat for those with the internal vision to digest the shocking theme.Set in an unmentioned Latin American country that had undergone a political chaos, the same chaotic insecurity is reflected in the paranoid mind of Paulina Salas, who had been the hapless victim of brutal rape, in a political camp.

Though she had been blindfolded and hence unable to see the captor’s face, she could remember even minute details of his body, his mouth smelling of garlic and Schubert’s music ‘The Death & The Maiden’ he played while raping her.Years later, after the repressive regime had fallen and given way to Democracy under a President,Paulina lives with her husband Gerardo Escobar in an unnamed country house. It is after 15 years that she confronts her culprit, a doctor named Roberto Miranda who comes to her house when her husband has a flat tyre and had to be dropped home.

The persecutor himself comes and spends the night there due to Jerardo’s hospitality. Paulina recognises the man by his voice, smell and becomes agitated. She captures him at gunpoint and the husband is unable to curb her rising hysteria. Gerardo a lawyer, attempts to pacify her in vain. At last on her insistance, a written confession is made ready. That seems to be the only palliation to mitigate her madness and obsession about the past. She partly calms down and the curtain falls. The audience is left to conclusions.Doffman’s play directed by T M Abraham, known for his bold foray and exploration into challenging options displays his keen insight into the art of drama in the 75 minutes play. The three characters though ill-fated come together and each of them is stamped with a different individuality.

Pooja who portrays Paulina synchronises perfectly with the character. Paulina’s dejection, suppression, oppression ,disappointment and thirst for vengeance are a far cry from the sober, educated and cultured passivist husband portrayed by Sarath. Inspite of their basic differences in life experience, we can see a strong bonding and loving attachment between them. Sarath brings out Jerardo, the epitome of decency and compassion, to perfection.As for the villain, Franco has presented a beautiful and stylish performance. But one cannot say whether his remorse is genuine or put on under the circumstances.

There are a few Abraham touches that can be seen especially in the different emotions that flit across the faces of the characters during the confession from the doctor. Pooja’s expression of pain and hurt while reliving those humiliating moments, Sarath’s expression of surprise, shock,dismay and disbelief, Franco’s final face of resignation vie with each other in dramatic talent.

When, as if in a trance, seemingly satisfied that she had got the confession to be written and documented,Paulina, appeased for the time being,drops the gun without realising that she does so.The Abraham touch is at its brilliance here ,with the suggestive message of her giving up the fight. The obscurity that lurks here & there is understandable when the playwright himself has shrowded the location , period & other factors in obscurity.