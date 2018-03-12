KOCHI: It is always rush hour at Ernakulam South Railway station. People coming from or going off to different destinations can be seen rushing around on the platforms. Many of them can be seen making a beeline to the restaurants or small stalls on the platforms to buy snacks in order to cull their hunger pangs to some extent. But a large number of passengers avoid buying food at the railway station, quality being a matter of concern.

However, all that is a thing of the past. With its lip-smacking food and fortifying beverages, Food Stop Diner on platform number 1 of the Ernakulam South Railway station is turning into a delicious saviour for not only the passengers but also those come to drop them off.

The diner, that provides food 24x7 and that too at a reasonable price, is becoming a well-talked about stop among the passengers. The quality and hygiene, which have been till now not a feature of the stalls operating at the railway stations, are two of the strong points that make the restaurant an attraction for the commuters.

Basically a food court, the diner serves vegetarian, Kerala and Asian cuisines. One can go in and if you have time, choose a dish, get it made fresh and have it right at the diner. But if you are making a wild dash to catch your train, the I-Bar right outside provides you with small idlis dunked in a liberal amount of sambar, besides coconut chutney on the side. The hot idlis, also known as tiffins, come packed in two containers - bigger one costing Rs 80 with eight idlis and the smaller ones with six soft, white steamed delights at a price of Rs 60.

The diner is manned by 50 well-trained staff. The food court has two entrances, one from platform 1 and the other from the bike parking area at the station. Around 80 customers can be seated at a time.

“This is the second unit of Food Stop Diner in Ernakulam. The first is located at terminal three of the Nedumbassery airport. We also have 20 outlets and kiosks. We are also planning to launch such ‘food on go’ diners along the highways too. A project for the domestic terminal is also on the anvil,” said Vipin Sarin, training manager, Food Stop Diner.

“We have been received well and a lot of passengers are stopping by. Surprisingly people from outside also come and have food here. Since the diner is open 24 hours, outsiders drop in to make use of the services. This is a positive turn for us,” he said.The latest project of Casino Air Caterers and Flight services is successfully changing the face of railway dining.