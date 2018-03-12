KOCHI: The leg of a labourer, which got crushed at a workplace accident, was restored through microvascular surgery at the Specialists Hospital. The surgery, which lasted for six hours, was conducted by a team of plastic surgeons. The accident took place at Autocast Ltd, a public sector unit in Chethala.

According to sources, the labourers were untying a large spool of metal rope needed to operate a crane at the unit. During the process, the spool slipped and the right leg of Mahesh, hailing from Pallippuram, got crushed.

Though he was rushed to the nearby Sree Narayana Mission Hospital in Cherthala nothing could be done and the doctors there advised the bystanders to rush him to a specialist hospital. Following this he was rushed to the Specialists Hospital in Ernakulam. Tthe damage sustained by his leg was extensive and the portion below the knee was completely mangled with the flesh torn off. The surgeons restored the leg by transplanting muscles from his thigh onto the damaged part. The surgery was led by the plastic surgeons including Dr Manoj Sanap, Dr Senthilkumar and Dr Rajan P R.