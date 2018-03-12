KOCHI: Travelling with a camera and capturing candid shots of daily life was never a matter of interest for Biju Kuruvinakunnel, a planter and restaurateur from Kottayam. But things took a new turn when he got a top-quality camera. This happened when he bought a camera for his daughter when she was about to join a photography course. “However, the course organisers wanted her to use a camera of a different brand, so the camera I bought came into my hands,” said Biju. “So, I thought I would start using it.” Today, it has become his favourite travel partner and eventually a new passion.

Biju is now all set to hold his first street photography exhibition, ‘Pause’, at the David Hall Art Gallery, at Kochi. The exhibition will feature different pictures taken by Biju during his various travels over the past four years. They capture the life of the common man. Roadside scenes, crowds, vehicles, shops and humans form the crux. He added that he is also into capturing natural shots from festivals.

“I am not a fan of scenery and nature photographs. I was attracted to more realistic stuff and began capturing candid moments,” he said. Whenever Biju goes out, whether to Kumarakom or Fort Kochi, Mumbai or Bengaluru, the camera is an inevitable element. His pictures are purely impromptu. Biju would stop the car, whenever something struck him and he would press the shutter. Hence the exhibition is named ‘Pause’.

Pooja Joseph, Biju’s daughter who is a professional wedding photographer noticed her father’s photography skills. It was she who suggested to Biju to hold an exhibition. “Though I am an entrepreneur, these shots taken on my many random journeys has made me fall in love with photography. From the responses I will receive for this exhibition, I will think about considering it with more seriousness,” Biju said. The exhibition will conclude on March 18.