KOCHI: Environment and environment science has always been subjects close to her heart. The passion for the same has now earned T R Jayakumari recognition for her work. The Government Women’s College principal recently bagged the Vanithasree and Gramalakshmi award from the Kilimanoor Grama Panchayat in association with the Integrated Child Development Scheme department, which comes under the Social Justice Department.

Well known writer Aranmula Hariharaputran handed over the award, while she received the Gramalakshmi award from Ajikumar, an entrepreneur. Earning the accolade from her hometown, Jayakumari feels great. She says, “Acknowledgments are always sweeters when you get it back home.” The award was given for her contributions in the field of education as well as science popularisation. According to her, the award sought to recognise ladies who have excelled at any particular field. Looking at the number of works she has authored, the accolade comes as no surprise.

Jayakumari who harbours a passion for both writing and teaching, has to her credit, 20 Malayalam books on diverse topics in Science published by DC books, Poorna Publications, Green Books, and more., apart from 250 articles, periodicals, 10 scientific papers and about 25 radio talks. She has already earned the title of a lady author with maximum number of books on environment.

According to the lady author, 12 more books that she co-authored with another writer are in print. Says the environment lover who is also the founder member and president of Sahyadri Natural History Society, “Six of the books are expected to release soon. Though I was planning to apply for the India Book of World Records for the most number of environment-related books co-authored by male-female friends, I am now waiting for the rest of my books to be published.”

In the teaching profession in Botany for around 33 years in various Government colleges, the member of Sahyadri apart from Paristhithi Sahitya Award 2016 from Sparrow Nature Conservation Forum for her book titled ‘Keralathile Vrikshangal’ she has also bagged the Prof Jagathy Velayudhan Nair Award 2017 of Sree Vidyadhiraja Dharma Prachara Sabha.