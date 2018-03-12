KOCHI: With an aim to draw focus on the benefits of tourism and reinforce the principle of “Tourism for all”, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, along with SPIC MACAY, began the Classical Heritage Series programme in Kochi.

The event, which aims at increasing the tourism aspects in heritage cities, was inaugurated by K Mohammed Y Safirulla IAS at the Bastion Bungalow in Fort Kochi. Various artists from across the nation will lead the events, which are scheduled on March 17 and 18.

Ustad Shujaat Khan in Sitar and Vidushi Shubha Mudgal in Hindustani Vocal ruled the stage on the inaugural day. Aao Naga Choir from Nagaland and Theyyam from Kerala was also performed the other day. Kadri Gopalnath on Saxophone, Begum Parween Sultana in Hindustani Vocal, Assam’s Bihu dance by Ranjit Gogoi and team and Qawwali performance by Warsi Brothers will take place in the coming weekends.

The performances will begin by 6 pm on the slotted days. The weekend programmes are being planned at three places in the country - Varanasi, Delhi and Kochi. Entry is free.