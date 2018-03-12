KOCHI: City folks will have a feast of classics to watch out as the Banner Film Society is coming up with their monthly film festival. This time, the movies to be featured will be a selection of best collections screened in IFFK over the past few years. The screening will be held on Sunday at Lenin Balavadi.

The 2017 Polish film Spoor directed by Agnieszka Holland will be the first movie to be screened. Revolving around a small village in the remote mountainous area in South Western Poland, the crime thriller sees an elderly woman, Janina Duszejko, witnessing a mysterious death of hunters.

An adaptation of a novel by Polish author Olga Tokargzuk, the title is the English term for the traces and tracks left behind by hunted game. Apart from being selected as the Polish entry for the best foreign language film at the 90th Academy Awards, the 128-minute-long film was also selected to compete for the Golden Bear in the main competition section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. It has also earned the Alfred Bauer(Silver Bear) at the Berlin film fest. The movie has been screened at a number of International Film Festivals.

A still from the film On Body and Soul

The President by Iranian film maker Mohsen Makhmalbaf is the next in the list. Making its World Premiere at the 2014 Venice International Film Festival, it was opened in the film festival along with the film Birdman.The President has been screened at many international film festivals including Busan International Film Festival, South Korea, Warsaw International Film Festival, Poland and Tokyo FILMeX International Film Festival, Japan.

A screening of best films from IFFK would be incomplete without a work from noted South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-Duk.The director’s 2016 film The Net, which revolves around the struggles of a North Korean fisherman whose boat accidentally drifts into the South Korean territory, is a major attraction of the festival. Lastly, the Oscar-nominated 2017 Hungarian drama film On Body and Soul directed by Ildiko Enyedi will be the final work to be screened. Earning the Golden Bear in the main competition section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, it also won the FIPRESCI Prize and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury, apart from earning a number of other accolades.

