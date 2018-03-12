KOCHI: With the MG University Youth festival —Ashaantham 2018 — at Maharaja’s College and nearby venues entering the third day, the colleges from Ernakulam are leading the race to clinch the overall champions title.

Aleena Thomas, a student

of College of Applied Science,

performing folk dance

If the RLV College, Tripunithura, led the show with 12 points on the second day of the fest, Thevera Sacred Heart College stole the show on the third day by emerging to the top position with 40 points. Maharaja’s College and RLV College are in second place with 16 points each.

The performance of SH college in the group and single competition items made the college secure 30 points in a day to reach the top of the score sheet. However, the defending champion of the fest, St Teresa’s College failed to its improve the position on the third day. Midday on Sunday, the women’s college was sharing fourth place with Maliankara SNM College with 10 points each. NSS Hindu College and St Xavier’s College are in the third place with 11 points.

Meanwhile, the fest venues on Sunday proved to be a crowd-puller. Folk dances and ‘margamkali’ were performed at Rajendra Maidan in front of packed audiences. The above-average performance of the participants also resulted in drawing more people to the venues. “Whether it is storytelling, folk dance or classical dance, the quality matters,” said a classical dance teacher who came to watch the fest. “The items performed here today by students were better than what we have seen in the state school art fest. This probably drew more number of people to the venues.”

Major competition on fourth day

The fourth day will witness some performance-oriented competitions. ‘Kol kali’, ‘duffmutt’ and group folk dances will take place at Rajendra Maidan. ‘Mohiniyattam’ will start by 10 am at the Maharaja’s College auditorium. Classical dance, percussion and cartooning too will be performed in other fest venues.