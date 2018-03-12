KOCHI: Amal Ashok, a student of Sree Sankara College (SSKC), Kalady who extended his winning streak in the mimicry competition at the MG University Youth Festival by notching up yet another victory at this year’s event, can provide food for thought to those convinced mimicry is all about imitating film actors, politicians and other celebrities. In the process, the BSc Chemistry student equalled the record set by thespian Salim Kumar.

Meenakshy of Newman College,

Thodupuzha, performing

kuchipudi

For Amal, mimicry is not merely about mimicking celebrities. The performance which fetched Amal his third back-to-back title had him mimicking the vibration of mobile phones, DJs, the sound of trains and those of various species. He bested 85 others to win the title.

Amal is bracing for the upcoming South Asian University Festival to be held in Sri Lanka. This victory will inspire me to give it my best shot at the South Asian University (SAU) Festival,” he said, commenting on his prospects at the SAU Festival.

A high-standard singing contest

Kochi: Most of the songs at the light music competition at the Maharaja’s main hall were repeated often, however it didn’t foil the mood of the audience, thanks to the high standard of renditions. The performance of the contestants made the judges feel surprised. “The performances were amazing as almost all the participants delivered the songs with high quality. This is one of the best performances which I have seen recently,” said music director T S Jayalal who was the judge. In the girls’ competition, Poornasree Haridas who sang ‘Annarakanna vaa poovala’ from Mohanlal-starer ‘Bramaram’ emerged the winner.

A clear lead

Sacred Heart College 40

Maharaja’s College 16

RLV College 16

NSS Hindu College 11

St Xavier’s College 11

St Teresa’s College 10

Malyankara SNM 10