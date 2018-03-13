KOCHI: Soaring temperatures, absence of summer showers, gusty wind in the hills, and dried undergrowth are turning the pristine forests of the state into a veritable inferno in many places this summer. Though the state has received a normal rainfall in the southwest and northeast monsoons, there has been a significant drop in the rainfall during winter and pre-monsoon (March-May) showers, and the absence of summer showers had seen forest fires start as early as February.

According to Vazhachal DFO N Rajesh, the forest stations inside the famed Athirappilly and Vazhachal in the Parambikulam sanctuary are closed for trekking even in normal circumstances. However, around 20 acres of forest was gutted on Saturday after the undergrowth in the region caught fire, affecting the ecosystem in the region which is blessed with rich flora and fauna, including rare insects, butterflies, reptiles and larger animals.

“The actual cause of the fire is not known. However, it is suspected either the fire torch left behind by the tribals after extracting honey from beehives at night or the electric sparks generated near the KSEB tower line could have led to the fire. “The fire would get out of hand in seconds with the withered undergrowth inside the forest coupled with other combustible materials,” he said.

Delicate water systems

The impact of fires will be felt on the delicate water systems of the hills in the state which is the lifeline for hundreds of water bodies inside and outside the forest areas. The impact can be imagined considering the fact the state has lost around 2,900 hectare of forest cover last year in forest fires. This year, the Forest Department received around 100 satellite-based fire-alerts from Forest Fire Alert System, a national database maintained by the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, till February.

Forest Dept trekking spots

l Rajamala (Idukki)

l Thoovanam Waterfalls (Idukki)

l Anamudi Peak (Idukki)

l Thekkady (Idukki)

l Ramakkalmedu (Idukki)

l Chembra Peak (Wayanad)

l Pakshipathalam (Wayanad)

l Silent Valley National Park (Palakkad)

l Parambikkulam (Palakkad)

l Dhoni Hills near Malampuzha Dam (Palakkad)

l Thusharagiri waterfalls (Kozhikode)

l Vellarimala (Kozhikode)

l Thenmala Senthuruney (Kollam)

l Agasthyakoodam (Thiruvananthapuram)

Kerala Forest Development Corporation

l Meesapulimala (Idukki)

l Gavi (Pathanamthitta)

How not to fan the fire

T’Puram:The state has a number of popular trekking paths and a few highly sought-after ones. Treks through Thekkady, Silent Valley, Chinnar, Wayanad Pakshipathalam and the seasonal trek through Agasthyakoodam attract avid trekkers, say forest officers. Most of the illegal treks are undertaken as a tourism activity. But as far as the Forest Department is concerned, the terminology ‘illegal trekking’ itself is incorrect. Trekking without permission is trespassing or illegal entry, said a senior officer. Currently, the Forest Department is not permitting trekking through the deep forest or core areas unless there’s a specific purpose.

Apart from tourists, trekkers include nature enthusiasts and researchers. To avoid forest-fire related incidents, trekkers are given proper awareness, such as not littering inside sanctuaries, no cooking or smoking. Usually, a minimum age limit of 18 years for trekkers is maintained. “The forest watchers who accompany these trekkers are part of either Vana Samrakshana Samithi or Eco Development Committees. They are trained to handle fire-related situations. Now, travellers too need to be given awareness on how to handle the situation if there’s a fire,” said a forest officer.

Showing the right track

The Kerala Forest Department has been organising trekking for small groups of tourists at popular destinations across the state. But the department allows only six members in the group and provides an armed guard and a guide to ensure the safety of the trekkers. In case of night stay, the service of an additional guard is provided, said a Forest Department officer.

Nedumkayam closed

Malappuram: Wary of fire outbreaks, the Forest Department has decided to keep an eye on tourists. The department has banned entry into Nedumkayam rainforests under the Karulai range, while officers have been assigned on duty to watch tourists at Kodikuthimala under Kalikavu range. “Our officers are vigilant and paying special attention to tourists. Most of the fire outbreak incidents occur due to careless activities of local residents and tourists,” said Kalikavu range officer Rahees Tharammal.On average, Nilambur South and North forest divisions record 100 fire outbreaks every year. Small fires lit by tribals for collecting honey and keeping wild animals at bay sometimes lead to big fire outbreaks. “Efforts are on to minimise the risk through strengthening watching and awareness drives,” said Edavanna forest range officer Abdul Latheef C.