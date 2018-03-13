KOCHI: Marampally MES College’s stranglehold over ‘kolkali’ competition at the MG University Youth Festival seems a foregone conclusion, with the college emerging the winners in the competition yet again this year. In the process, Marampally MES won ‘kolkali’ for the fourth time, back-to-back. They also secured the top spot in the ‘duffmuttu’ competition.

The winning team has been under the tutelage of Mahin Panayikkulam and they depicted the tale of the Prophet, with the struggles faced by him in Taif valley being given more prominence. MES’ domination of the ‘kolkali’ was yet again on display as their near-flawless showing made them virtually unassailable.

“ Since our dominance of the event has remained unchallenged all these years, the responsibility on our shoulders was high. We could heave a sigh of relief only after the results were announced. I feel quite happy and immensely proud to have trained these children,” said Mahin. Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam and St Joseph College, Changanassery came in second and third , respectively.