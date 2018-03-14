KOCHI: For travellers who believe it is the journey matters more than the destination, caravan travel is probably the best way to do it. ‘Caravan culture’ is yet to reach India, but that did not stop Rohit Subrahmaniam,a motorcyclist, who is just back from a tour of Europe, from getting a 90’s matador and converting it to a caravan for a 100-day road trip around the country. He is joined by fellow traveller and backpacker Ankita Kumar who just returned from a trip to South America and William Meara, an investigative traveller from Ireland. Named ‘Dromm Caravan Chronicle’, the unique travellers with their out-of-the-norm travelling plans are enjoying the forests, hills and cities of Kerala now.

“We want to promote caravan culture, camping and other new ways of travelling,” said Ankita. “This land is close to our heart and getting to know the place in a different way is appealing and interesting. All are welcome to be part of this journey we have begun. On our journey, we have met conservationists and naturalists.

There was a campsite in Mysore where they also have a rescue and rehabilitation centre for animals. New meanings and ideas are defining and becoming a part of our journey. We also planning fun activities like picking school kids up and taking them for a ride. It also serves as a food truck at times.”

The trip began in Bengaluru and now they are on way to Munnar, after visiting Wayanad. Having visited Mysore, Coorg and Bandipur on the way to Wayanad, the Dromm Caravan Chronicle is happy with their days on road so far.

“The caravan was Rohit’s idea. I was on board with it as soon as he explained it to me, and William and we have similar concepts and ideologies which made us comfortable with each other. So our journey as a team began. Basically, Bengaluru is a place close to our heart and so we began there and the trip is scheduled to end at Rajasthan,” said Ankita.