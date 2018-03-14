KOCHI: A Navy team will conduct a Coastal Security Awareness Campaign in the district on Wednesday and Thursday. The campaign will be formally inaugurated at Chellanam fishing harbour at 10:00 am on Wednesday. It will reach Thoppumpady fishing harbour at 2.30 pm. The campaign will be held at Njarakkal fish landing centre and Vypin fishing harbour at 10:00 am and 02:30 pm respectively on Thursday.

Representatives from the district administration, Department of Fisheries and Coastal Police will participate in the campaign. Classes will be held on coastal security, life saving and communication equipment, precautions during fishing along the coastline, actions to be taken on sighting a suspicious vessel, etc. The Navy has conducted seven coastal security campaigns this year.