KOCHI:Global leaders in technology and finance such as Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor, Nandan Nilekani, non-executive chairman, Infosys, and Gita Gopinath, Professor, Harvard University, will converge in Kochi to brainstorm on the massive technological and economic changes taking place the world over at Kerala’s first Global Information Technology Summit #Future on March 22 and 23.

Le Meridien Hotel in Kochi will host #Future, where over 30 speakers will share their expertise. Some of the topics that will be discussed at the event will include the future of jobs, automation etc.

The other well-known speakers at the event include Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of PayTM, Byju Raveendran of Byju’s, R Chandrashekhar of Nasscom, Kamal Bali of Volvo India, Sajan Pillai of UST Global, Alok Ohrie, Dell EMC, Anuradha Acharya of Mapmygenome, Christoph Mueller, Emirates Group, Arun M Kumar, KPMG India, Natesh Manikoth of Federal Aviation Administration, Rajiv Memani of E&Y, BG Srinivas of PCCW Group, Rolan Schutz of Lufthansa Group, Vinod Vasudevan of Flytxt BV, Antony Satyadas of Innovation Incubator Inc., among others.

#Future will be attended by 2,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians, key influencers and other stakeholders from across the globe, officials said.The two-day conclave is also expected to lay down the roadmap for Kerala on the technological front. The event is the brainchild of Kerala’s High Power IT Committee led by VK Mathews, chairman of IBS Group.

Some of the panel discussions at the event include ‘The digital future of travel & transportation’; ‘Data: Oil of the digital future’; ‘The digital future of health & sustainability’; ‘The digital future of education & skills’; ‘Technology disruption and inclusion’; and ‘The digital future of banking finance and retail’.