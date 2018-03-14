KOCHI:The Canadian film Placebo Love Story written and directed by a Malayali Isaac Thomas that made a bold attempt on gender rights garnered an overwhelming response when it was recently screened in in Thiruvananthapuram.

A Still from Placebo Love Story

The film stars Leah Beaudry, Dan Bradford, Russell Eresmas, Jessica Hillbchrist, Prema Panikker, Mary Lou Drachenberg, Leana Shanon in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a woman named Crystal Lewis, a misandrist who faces various troubles in her personal and professional life.

The filmmaker says, “Crystal has problems concentrating or holding on to any job. For a living, she marries illegal immigrants and leave them when they become legal citizens”. He mentioned that the root cause of her behaviour is traced back to an incident that happened years ago when she was raped at a young age. How she overcomes these problems forms the turning point of the story, he added.

According to Isaac, the film is an attempt to speak on the importance of gender equality, along with the subject of illegal immigration. He noted that the subject of abuse against women has been delved into in a very subtle and indirect manner. The film touch upon the #metoo movement that questioned the same.

The filmmaker highlighted that whether Canadian or Indian, women around the world are facing serious issues of gender bias. Around 80 percent of them are abused at their workplace. Even in the US, women were late in getting voting rights. “I believe women are still being treated as second-class citizens. In order to bring a transformation, the change has to start from mothers who treat their daughters differently to sons.” Isaac said.

The director has also made a film named Chungakkarum Veshyakalum starring veteran actor Thilakan. The offbeat movie spoke about the struggle of an elderly person who while leading a life in Canada when he goes there to stay with his son.