KOCHI: A Corporation worker was allegedly manhandled by a 54-year-old city resident while executing his duties. Kadavanthara police registered a case against Norman Joseph of Kumaranasan Nagar based on the complaint filed by Yesudas, a building inspector with the Kochi corporation. According to the police, the alleged manhandling took place when Yesudas along with other staff reached Norman's property at Punjathodu to issue a stop memo for a wall construction along the canal side which is claimed to be an encroachment.

"Based on the complaint of illegal construction we reached there to issue a stop memo. Though we issued a stop memo, he was not ready to accept it. Finally, we decided to fix it on the wall and this irked Norman and he attacked me," said Yesudas in the complaint. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the land owner with Sec 323, 188 of the IPC.