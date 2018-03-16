KOCHI: Charulatha, a film of beauty and elegance, was made by the great Bengali director Satyajit Ray in 1964. Post 25 years after the passing of Ray, Shruthi Namboodiri is bringing a musical interpretation of the classic, which will be screened at the Uru art harbour, Mattancherry on Sunday.

Sudeep and Shruthi

The film, set in Kolkata in the 1990s, spoke about the loneliness and the lack of attachment in relationships. “Due to practical difficulties of recreating the olden days, our Charulata has been set during the 1975 Emergency,” says Shruthi. “The musical is eight minutes long and, of that, seven minutes is a song while the remaining one minute is a conversation.”

The music has been provided by music composer Sudeep Palanad and this is Shruthi’s fourth venture with him. “A few years ago I wrote a song for a film and Sudeep helmed the music but that project never happened. But we wanted to use that song in the best visual way possible and that is when we thought about Charulata,” Shruthi said.

Shruthi said that the three central characters of the original film are present in her film. They include Charulata, Bhupati (Charulata’s husband) and Amal (Charulata’s lover and Bhoopathi’s cousin). “Bhupati and Charulatha’s scenes are shot in Malayalam and is shown in the present while the shots of Charulata and Amal convey a feel of fantasy or a dream sequence,” Shruti said. It is up to the audience to take it whichever way they want, as a reality or just the dream of a lonely woman, she added.

The film is produced by Shruthi’s company, ‘World Music Festival Foundation’ and stars musician Bijibal as Bhupati, lyricist Harinarayanan as Amal and dancer Parvathy Menon as Charulata. Shruthi said all three have acted well even though they do not have an acting background.

Shruthi, who is in the industry for 10 years now, believes in making serious films. “Whenever I chose a subject, I make sure that it gets a deep treatment and makes a lasting impression on the viewers,” she said.

Charulata had its premiere at the International Film Festival of Thrissur in March’.