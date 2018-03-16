KOCHI: With an aim to draw focus on the benefits of tourism and reinforce the principle of “Tourism for all”, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, along with SPIC MACAY Kerala chapter, began the Classical Heritage Series programme in Kochi. On Saturday, Hindustani classical singer Begum Parveen Sultana and saxophonist Vidwan Kadri Gopalnath will be the main attraction of the series.

Along with several other awards including Padma awards, Begum Parveen Sultana has contributed a lot to the Indian film industry. Union Tourism Minister Alphonse Kannanthanam will be the chief guest of the event.

Ranjit Gogoi (Bihu, Assam Folk) and Warsi Brothers, Hyderabad (Qawwali) will perform on Sunday evening. Entry for the music fest which starts from 6 pm is free.

The event, which aims at increasing the tourism aspects in heritage cities, was inaugurated by K Mohammed Y Safirulla IAS at the Bastion Bungalow in Fort Kochi on March 12. Ustad Shujaat Khan in Sitar and Vidushi Shubha Mudgal in Hindustani Vocal ruled the stage on the inaugural day. Aao Naga Choir from Nagaland and Theyyam from Kerala also performed on the consecutive days.