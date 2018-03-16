KOCHI: The newly appointed director of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) will join on April 2, it was confirmed on Wednesday. The appointment order comes after KIIFB CEO K M Abraham issued a special order to allocate fund for the project the other day.

Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose, the new director of CCRC, confirmed the development, saying, “The government had allowed me some time to join and I will be joining on April 2.” Kuriakose will be leaving his position as the professor and director of Department of Surgical Oncology and chief of Head and Neck Services at Mazumdar Shah Medical Centre of Narayana Hrudayalaya Health City in Bengaluru to join CCRC. He was issued the appointment order in November 2017.

Meanwhile, preliminary work such as landscaping are expected to begin this month while the tender for the Rs 379-crore project will be floated soon. Close to one-and-a half year after its initial launch in November 2016, CCRC is finally getting a go-ahead to begin the works to be a full-fledged cancer care facility. At present, an outpatient facility is functioning in the Medical College premises.

CCRC has also received approval for setting up the Speech and Swallow clinic. “We hope the director will take charge soon. With the new director taking charge, we hope to keep away alleged interference of third parties in the functioning and initiatives for CCRC,” said Dr N K Sanilkumar of Krishna Iyer Movement.