KOCHI: 'Sargam 2018’, the five-day arts festival of Cusat got under way here on Thursday. On the opening day, 'offstage' events, including caricature, watercolour painting, poster design, poetry writing and short story writing competition were held.The remaining three days of the festival will feature on stage programmes. Around 4,000 participants will vie for the honours in 68 events.

The main venue is the open air auditorium on the Cusat campus while the department halls will double as the other venues. The festival will conclude on March 19. 'Sargam 2018' will also mark the end of an era since this will be the varsity’s last youth festival featuring contestants from all the 32 colleges under it.

Starting next year, 22 of these colleges now affiliated to Cusat will become part of the Kerala Technical University (KTU).