KOCHI: The efforts to turn Kochi Port into a major international transshipment hub in the country received a major shot in the arm with the Central Board of Excise and Customs installing a new container scanner. The scanner is expected to equip Cochin Customs with a major tool in its fight against smuggling, illicit trade and organised crime. The installation process of the container scanner at the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam is in the final stage and it is expected to go operational by the next fiscal, said senior Customs officers.

The new facility is expected to increase the speed of inspection of the containers. It will increase seizures and also serve as a deterrent against illicit movement of cargo without obstructing workflow in the port. Moreover, the scanner will be an effective tool in the arsenal of the Customs which is struggling to inspect the containers that reach the facility.

A senior officer said at present only 15 per cent of the total containers are being subjected to thorough physical inspection by the authorities. The officials are relying on the declaration made by the exim traders and their track record in clearing the containers. The officers inspect an entire consignment only if they receive a tip-off regarding the cargo or the history of the exporter is suspect.

But once the container scanner gets installed, the Custom sleuths will be able to inspect all the containers handled by the port in a matter of few hours, said the officer.

According to Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar, a container can be inspected by a scanner operator in 10 seconds. “And if there are any suspected materials in a consignment, it can be taken out and sent for detailed inspection at the container freight station,” he said. The state-of-the-art anti-smuggling equipment, being deployed by the Directorate of Logistics under the Central Board of Excise and Customs, is an effective tool against smuggling. It will also help detect merchandise with fake labels and illicit products besides enhancing the speed of clearance of cargo at the Port, he added.

Electronic Sealing

To get a step closer to improve ranking in the ease of doing business, the CBEC has introduced electronic sealing of full load containers under the self-sealing procedure. Previously export containers needed to be stuffed and sealed in the presence of the Customs officers. This will help cut down the time taken for manual sealing, wherein the exporters are authorised by the Commissioner of Customs to stuff and seal the containers themselves before transporting it to the gateway port.

Prior to self-sealing, the exporters are required to give intimation to the Customs at the port of export. In order to facilitate exporters, the self-sealing section of Customs House Cochin has decided to do away the manual filing of intimation forms and have developed a software for this purpose. Henceforth, exporters can submit the advance intimation forms online by registering at cochincustomsesealing.in. The link and user manual are available at the official website of Cochin Custom House - cochincustoms.nic.in and this initiative will greatly assist exporters, said Customs officers.