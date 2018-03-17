KOCHI: A new heart care centre will commence functioning at MAJ Hospital at Edappally on Friday. District Collector Muhammad Y Safirulla will inaugurate the centre at 6 pm. The heart centre will be headed by Dr Rajiv Varghese. The centre will be operational 24 hours a day for all cardiac emergencies. Services like OPD, ECHO, TMT, coronaryand peripheral angiogram and PTCA/angioplasty will be available at the heart care centre.