KOCHI: A house at Thoppumpady was completely gutted in a blaze which broke out on Friday morning.

No human casualties were reported.

The house of late Simon of Konnoth Veeetil was destroyed in the blaze. It took Fire and Rescue personnel from Mattanchery nearly two hours to douse the fire. The Fire and Rescue officers said the incident took place around 8 am.“At the time, Simon’s wife Vivian Simon and their son had gone to a nearby church for morning prayer. The incident was reported after the family’s next-door neighbours noticed thick smoke coming out of the house and alerted us,” said the officers.

“The land agreement of the house, certificates, clothes, gas cylinder, electrical equipment and ration card were completely destroyed in the fire. The road leadibg to the house was narrow, which affected rescue activity,” said an officer.Preliminary enquiry hints at short-circuit as the reason of the fire. However, the real reason is yet to be known. A week ago, a plush toy-manufacturing unit at the Edayar Industrial Development area had been destroyed in a fire.