KOCHI: The three-day national conference of the All India Port and Dock Workers Federation held in Kochi concluded on Thursday with the election of the new office-bearers. P M Mohammed Haneef was re-elected president while G M Krishnamoorthy was elected the working president. Leonardo Rodrigues is senior vice president and D K Sharma is the new general secretary. M L Ballani was elected the additional general secretary while K C Parekh was elected deputy general secretary, Rasiya is the new secretary.

State Planning Commission member C P John inaugurated the delegates conference. P M Mohammed Haneef presided over. V V Rane, Suresh Chandra Shetty, C D Nandakumar, Chinmay Roy and S R Yadav spoke during the event.