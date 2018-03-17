KOCHI: There will be a final decision in two days regarding the material to be used to build 78 modern boats for the Rs 747-crore 'water metro' project and the tendering process. A high-level delegation from the KfW, a German government-owned development bank, is arriving in the city on March 20 for an inspection, said KMRL MD A P M Mohammed Hanish.

He was responding to media queries on the uncertainty in implementing the project. The MD said steps are being taken to bring about seamless integration between Kochi Metro and other modes of public transport by June using KMRL's Kochi-1 pre-paid smart card. "A GPS system is being installed in 1,200 buses and the transportation app is expected to be ready by the end of this month," he said.

The detailed project report for extension of the metro service to Kochi, in accordance with the new metro policy, has been submitted to the state government. "The government, after necessary verification, will forward the DPR to the Union Government," he said. Hanish also said work on the renovation of walkways would be completed at the earliest. Certain local issues had interrupted the work at certain points; these issues are being settled and the work will be completed soon, he said.