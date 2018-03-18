KOCHI:Leaving behind a high-profile job and city life Puneet Chikkara, a designer from Mumbai is on an all India tour, but not in any luxury car or bike but a cycle. The journey that he started with a small backpack from India Gate reached Kochi recently.

“I began my journey on January 23. It is an interesting one. I am able to understand things from a different perspective. I met many people and saw varied cultures and lifestyles”,said Puneet. In Kerala, he said he was awestruck after watching the traditional art form Theyyam.Being a person who celebrated only Holi and Diwal,watching Theyyam was an amazing experience added Puneet.

When asked about his choice of vehicle, Puneet mentioned that “In a cycle, the whole process is slow and steady. You can see the each and every place you cross by taking enough time,” said Puneet. He said his friends were worried that he would have health issues, but he assured them about it. He highlighted that usually people go to a place, enjoy the scenery, spend some time and leave. This is better, you get the real feel of seeing it, he added. Also, he noted he was much in need of a break due to his tight schedule, and the journey could give that relief.Puneet plans to continue his journey to Kanyakumari from here. Puneet who worked with a studio in Mumbai is a native of Rajasthan.