KOZHIKODE: Being a woman is not a weakness, but an advantage than being a man, said Additional Director General of Police B Sandhya. She was inaugurating the first edition of The New Indian Express ‘Verve Awards – Celebrating the Power of Women’ here on Saturday. She added a society cannot exist without its two wings – men and women – which are equally important and powerful. She advised all women endeavouring to earn success to be themselves and have an identity of their own. “There is a confusion among many women. She, in most cases, is likely to imitate her successful counterpart. But we have found that imitation doesn’t last for long. So, women must strive to carve out a space and identity for themselves,” she said.

Sandhya added it is important that women come out with success for the growth of the society and nation.

“A successful woman must ensure that she helps other women who are striving to earn success. Every successful woman must not forget to leave behind a ladder for the other climbers,” she said, adding that successful women must form a network to help each other and also to guide others. She also distributed mementos and awards to all the winners – Shabana Faizal, who won the Inspiring Icon Award; Alisha Moopen, Enterprising CEO Award; Manjusha Mohan, Trail Blazer Award; Ambika Ramesh, Lifetime Achiever.

