KOCHI: Sandbox Collective will present A Little Calm Before the Storm, a play written by Theresia Walser and directed by Vandana Prabhu at the Goethe-Zentrum Amphitheatre in the city at 7 pm on March 23. The play will also be staged at the Children’s Park Theatre at Marine Drive in Kochi at 7 pm on March 25.Ever wondered what Adolf Hitler was like as a person? What his morning routine was like and what his favourite food was? A Little Calm Before the Storm is a comic play about three actors who delve so deeply into the minds of the characters they play that they forget to see them for who they really are. The original German play was written by Theresia Walser.

“Don’t miss this chance to get into the mind of the enemy and take a roller coaster ride across generations and roles, packed in with a generous helping of wicked humour,” the Goethe-Zentrum said on Monday.

Absurdly funny and quite dark at the same time, the 70-minute play discusses life in the theatre and outside, the centre said. What emerges is a clash of cultures and egos between the old and the new.

The age limit for the audience is 12-plus. Entry is free.