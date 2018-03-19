KOCHI: A burst of emotions and a tribute to art. Titled ‘Time Bomb’, the play written and directed by Arun Nayar will explore the depths of the human mind. This is organised as part of the World Theatre Day, which falls on March 27 will be staged by a theatre group Kanal Samskarika Vedi. More than a tribute to the art on the occasion of World Theatre Day, this play is part of Kanal’s concept of introducing original, experimental and minimalistic plays. Elaborating more on the concept which is one of its studio theatre initiatives, the director says,” While we come up with a major play every year directed by a regular director, a decision has also been made to introduce more original plays, written by each of the members. It will be a minimalistic concept with very few characters. ‘Trap’ or ‘Keni’ which was done the previous year. I have created this play as a form of continuation to it.”

According to Arun, ‘Time Bomb’ is an experimental play and will introduce a new pattern of stage lighting techniques. With the plot revolving around two characters, similar to ‘Trap’, the play ,which builds on a dark and mystic ambience, takes you through a conversation between a psychiatrist and his patient. While ‘Trap’ mostly revolved around the fight of a man with his inner demons, the latest play will take you on a different journey.

The director says, “’Starting from the premise of a reluctant patient meeting his psychiatrist, the drama takes you from a silent and eery mood to a conversation between the two characters and eventually a journey. For the former, it is a journey where he unravels the secrets buried deep in his mind and finds a closure to his problems, and how the doctor unlocks the darkness deep inside the patient’s mind, ending with an unexpected twist.”

For the director, there could be no better title for the play. Speaking on the same, he states, “One of the themes that I am focusing through the drama is the nature of the human mind as a ticking time bomb. The power of the human mind is unlimited, and a number of psychiatric readings are an evidence for it. One cannot predict what mind can make a person do, or how disastrous the scenario will be where a person is controlled by his or her mind.” The play , which will have Santosh Venjarammoodu and Jayadev Ravi playing the characters, will be staged at Lenin Balavadi on March 27 at 6.30 pm.