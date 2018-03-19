KOCHI: Inkel, a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative of the Kerala Government aimed at channelising private capital and professional expertise into large scale projects, has set a target to grow into a `500 crore company in three years, said managing director Mohammed Sagheer. The company is planning to expanding its equity base by issuing new shares on rights basis, he said during a media interaction in Kochi on Friday.

“The board of directors has approved issue of shares on rights basis for `39.97 crore against an authorised capital of `200 crore. The company also proposes to mobilise `40 crore through a public deposit scheme. The deposits will be for a period of three years at an interest rate of 9.5 per cent per annum,” said Sagheer.

The company has been awarded 10 healthcare projects in public sector through KIIFB. These projects include the `38.5 crore Kochi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, `610 crore Wayanal Medical College, the `500 crore super speciality block of Kalamassery Medical College, `76 crore super speciality block of Ernakulam General Hospital and the `400 crore expansion project for Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The preparatory work for Kochi Carncer Centre will start within a week and the construction will begin by May this year. The `25 crore high tech precision agriculture project conceived for Palakkad has been put on hold following reports that it is unviable. Inkel is planning to develop agriculture infrastructure across the state considering the new found enthusiasm in the farming sector. The company is looking at providing post harvest infrastructure, storage, grading and package facility, he said.

Inkel has recently acquired 65 per cent stake in Seguro Foundations, a builder with strong credentials in bridge and piling works. The acquisition of Seguro will help Inkel to take up more Engineering, Procurement and Construction projects. Last month Seguro Inkel got projects worth `80 crore including the Mahe said Sagheer. Inkel has installed over 4,000 street lights along the state highways and is planning to forey into roof top solar projects. A few projects will be implemented in the public sector.