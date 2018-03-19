KOCHI: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will provide technical assistance to the tribal people in cage fish farming and the skill development training programme as part of this will be held at Vaikom on Tuesday. Organised by the CMFRI’s Mariculture Division under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the programme will equip tribals with the necessary skills to set up up small-scale cage farming units. The training will be provided free of cost.

A team headed by TSP chairman and principal scientist K Madhu will provide capacity building training to start cage fish farming enterprises. The technical support, which is aimed at empowering the tribals, includes guidance on budgeting, site selection for the farming, identification of fish species, cage fabrication, feed management, farming procedures, harvesting and fish trade.“Members of the tribal community from across the state can attend the training programme. Once it becomes successful, such capacity building programmes will be extended to more tribal colonies in the state where cage fish farming units can be set up, ” said Madhu.

According to CMFRI chief A Gopalakrishnan, the institute is introducing its indigenous and economically viable cage farming technology among the tribals as a livelihood option to make them self-reliant.

Interested tribal people can contact K Madhu to attend the training programme. Phone: 9447759025.