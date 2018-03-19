KOCHI: A host of colourful events unfolded on the campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) Sunday, the penultimate day of Sargam-2018, Cusat’s youth festival. Competitors vied with each other in mime, oppana, drama and western music competitions held.

In western song category, Nivea Kesav of Cusat School of Engineering won the first prize. The Cusat main campus won first prize in drama, mime, thiruvathira and Hindi poem writing. In oppana, the Cochin University College of Engineering, Kuttanad (CUCEK) bagged the top spot.

In instrumental percussion (eastern), Akhilesh S of CUCEK won the first position. Aishwarya Suresh of Toc-H Institute of Science and Technology won first in bharatnatyam.In English essay writing and short story competitions held the other day, Anamika of Central institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) and Nanda Krishnan S K of Cusat Main campus won first prizes.

In Malayalam poetry writing, essay writing and recitation, Alan A M, Anushankar V ( both from School of Engineering) and Harsha M K of Cusat main campus won first prizes, respectively. Curtains will come down on the five-day event on Monday.