KOCHI: The two-day Future Global Digital Summit scheduled to get under way at the Le Meridian Hotel here on March 22 will discuss ways to ensure businesses remain competitive at a time of rising consumer expectations and disruptive innovation. The discussions will centre on exciting futuristic ideas, including hyperloops, driverless cars and flying taxis, as well as the shape of things to come in the travel and transportation sector.

The session on ‘The Future of Travel and Transportation’ will see planners, policymakers and experts sharing their insights on where the industry is headed for in the next five-10 years, the rapid changes ushered in by technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, besides ideas for enterprises to leverage these efficiently.

The session will throw light on how digitisation in the travel industry has brought the customers firmly into focus and provide a glimpse into the advances made in self-driving technology, electric vehicles and energy storage which transform the way people commute in towns and cities, and how businesses can keep ahead of the game by planning for these changes.