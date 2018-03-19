KOCHI: Every ordinary life has an extraordinary story to tell and Stories Worth Sharing offers a person a platform to deliver their tale to a wide audience. The initiative, which was started in New Delhi recently, held their maiden session in Kochi at Passage Malabar.Saroj Anilkumar, Associate Partner of Stories Worth Sharing said that it was a memorable experience and the crowd enjoyed listening to the tales. “It is our first venture in Kochi though there have been programmes in more than 60 cities so far,” she said. “There is no registration fee and in every meeting, 15 speakers are allowed to tell inspiring tales from their life.”

One person spoke about how he overcame his failures in the profession, faced brain haemorrhage with courage and went on to become a successful entrepreneur. A lady, who had travelled around the world at a young age talked about her travel diaries. There was no fixed theme and the people shared simple stories from their life that could motivate and make a mark in the audience’s mind. “There were more than 30 people who comprised the audience,” said Saroj. “The feedback was very positive.”

Saroj said that there are various platforms for influential people to tell their stories, but this initiative aims to provide a space for the common man. Stories Worth Sharing was the idea of Mohit Munjal and Himanshu Poswal, two graduates from New Delhi. On their visit to Hampi, they witnessed people telling stories to each other. As a result, they were not looking at their mobile phones. So, they decided to start a platform to bridge the communication gap and bring people closer through sharing stories.

Saroj got involved because was one of the speakers of Stories Worth Sharing when it held a session in Thiruvananthapuram. “I was so moved by the programme that I later became a part of it,” she said. In her talk, she spoke about how an introvert girl in school turned into an extrovert jovial figure with the passage of time. This unique initiative is expected to make a return to Kochi during May.