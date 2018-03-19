KOCHI: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) and Police, recently, carried out a joint examination of Seaport-Airport road following a rise in accidents at its various stretches. After conducting a joint examination, a report has been filed with the District Collector for taking necessary action to prevent accidents at the road stretch.Recently, CISF officials lost their lives after a bike was hit by a tanker lorry at Seaport-Airport road. The team travelled the entire stretch of Seaport-Airport stretch on Friday noon. Similarly, they also conducted checking at the places where frequent accidents were reported. The team also checked parking of the vehicles and shops constructed close to the road.

The team found that huge pits have been developed on both sides of the road after sand washed off during the rain. The shoulder line on both edges of the road has disappeared. There was a considerable difference in the level of the main road and the service/side roads. There is no bus bay at the entire seaport-airport stretch which causes traffic blocks. Often accidents take place when cars and bikes attempt to overtake the bus halting at bus stops. The team found no traffic signs to alert drivers at any part of seaport-airport road stretch.

The team also has recommended developing seaport-airport road into four land road. According to them, several important establishments like Infopark, SEZ, Collectorate and Cochin Refinery are located close to the road stretch. At least 4 lane road would be required to contain the traffic at peak hours. Traffic at Seaport-Airport stretch would rise as shopping and housing complexes are increasing at Kakkanad area recently.The final recommendation made by the team was to ban parking of vehicles at both sides of the road. Similarly, illegal shops operating close to the road has to be removed.