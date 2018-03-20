KOCHI: ‘Prajna’, the one-day public awareness programme organised by the Department of Biotechnology, Cusat, in collaboration with the Centre for Neuroscience, as part of Brain Awareness Week will be held on March 21. The programme includes talks by eminent Neuro-psychiatrists in the morning session and screening of the movie ‘ASTU: So be it’ in the afternoon. The sessions intends to spread awareness about different brain disorders and to address the stigma associated with it. There will be an open forum involving well-known psychiatrists, including Bollywood actor and neuropsychiatrist Dr Mohan Agashe, said Baby Chakrapani, programme convener.

