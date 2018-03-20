KOCHI: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Monday directed the Ernakulam Rural police to probe the alleged illegal detention of a law student by her relatives. On the basis of a complaint filed by a classmate, KSHRC chairman P Mohandas asked the Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural, to assign a Deputy Superintendent-ranked officer to probe the episode and file a report.

The victim, a final semester law student from Perumbavoor, has not been attending class for the past several days. With the ongoing semester set to conclude by March 31, she may not be able to appear for the final examinations for lack of attendance. As per the plaint, her relatives are looking to marry her off soon while the woman wanted to complete her study. The report will be taken up for consideration during the next sitting of the Commission in Ernakulam on April 16.