KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department on Monday conducted checks and registered cases against retailers selling water meters without a proper licence. It also conducted a drive to check whether shops were selling construction materials without proper declarations on the package. Legal Metrology Department deputy controller (central zone) R Ram Mohan said water meters should be sold only after getting the Kerala Water Authority’s licence.

“However, we had information that some retailers were selling meters without any licence. We carried out checks at various retail shops in Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur districts. Three cases were registered against retailers who were found to be selling meters without any licence in Ernakulam, Idukki and Palakkad,” he said.Similarly, the department also carried out a special drive after receiving a tip-off that construction materials were being sold without any declaration on the package.

“Without the declaration, retailers can sell products at exorbitant rates. In our checks at shops selling construction goods, sanitary wares, locks, levers and plumbing goods, it was found that several retailers were selling goods by flouting norms,” he said.As many as 14 cases were registered against retailers. Six cases were registered in Ernakulam, followed by four in Thrissur and two each in Idukki and Palakkad districts. Retailers will be fined for flouting norms. If the offence is committed again, legal action will be initiated, he said.