KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a housewife at Tripunithura in public. The incident, which took place last week, had elicited much attention with the Kerala Women's Commission directing the police to immediately arrest the accused.Krishnamurthy, a resident of Lakshamveedu colony, Thiruvankulam, was taken into custody on Sunday evening after police collected clear evidence against him. The arrest was recorded on Monday evening.

“The incident took place around 7 pm on Friday near the Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura. Several shops and business establishments equipped with CCTV cameras are located in the vicinity of the incident spot. Based on the footage, we got to know the accused was at the place when the incident took place,” said Shiju P S, Tripunithura SHO.

The victim identified Krishnamurthy following which his arrest was recorded. “The accused was in an inebriated condition when he allegedly assaulted the woman. There are robbery cases registered against him in our police station,” Shiju said.Krishnamurthy was produced before a Magistrate Court and was remanded. The police said they have completed the investigation and hence, would not be seeking his custody. They will file the chargesheet soon.