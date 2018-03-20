KOCHI: He may have won a State Film Award for Best Editing, but Appu Bhattathiri doesn’t want to limit his dreams there. The honour he won for Ottamuri Velicham and Veeram has only made his resolve to be a filmmaker much stronger.

Appu, who started off as an assistant director in the Dulquar Salman-starrer Second Show, says: “Editing, was in fact, not planned. After Second Show, my aim was to do an independent work. I used to take up editing works simultaneously, following which I was offered Oraalpokkam.”

He followed this up with films like Kunjiramayanam, Ozhivudivasathe Kali and Manhole. Appu has also done a few short films. He is clearly thrilled about the award. “A film, which I had been part of, has already won the award. This recognition is a happy feeling,” says Appu.

The youngster now has his hands full, including Udalazham and Theevandi. Says the young wannabe director, “There is something about cinema that fascinates me. I enjoy being a part of it. Though I am into editing now, filmmaking has always been my ultimate passion.”

Well, Appu’s achievements wouldn’t surprise any because talent, for him, runs in the family. Appu is the son of calligraphy artist-cum-designer Narayana Bhattathiri, who has already gained international recognition for his work.

Narayana Bhattathiri recently earned the Jikji Prize for the best calligraphy work, conducted by the South Korean Government. He was the only Indian among the around 13 winners. He says: “The name comes from the first book to be ever published in the world, believed to be titled Jikji. Gutenberg’s Bible was published only 73 years later.

It is in memory of this work, which has only one copy preserved at a library in France, this calligraphy competition is being held. I had sent another work a couple of years back for the same. Though I did not receive the award then, it was selected as a permanent exhibit in their gallery.”

The passion for this art was born with him. The designer, who has done title designs for many movies, says: “I used to sketch names in different styles for my friends. In college, I would make posters out of poetry wordings. Back then, I never knew it was called calligraphy.”

However, it was after his college that he began actively pursuing his passion. “I have conducted exhibitions. Some works caught the attention of my friends, who suggested I send them to the competition. A member of the Indian Embassy in South Korea called saying they have not been receiving any works from India and urged me to send a few,” he adds. However, the artist laments that there are very few calligraphy artists in South India, compared to the North.