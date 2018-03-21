KOCHI: World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. Down Syndrome International (DSi) encourages people with Down syndrome all over the world to choose their own activities and events on WDSD to help raise awareness of what Down syndrome is, what it means to have Down syndrome, and how people with Down syndrome play a vital role in our lives and communities.

Down syndrome, a commonly occurring chromosomal abnormality results when an individual possesses three, rather than the usual two copies of 21 st Chromosome. This affects their physical and cognitive development.

Currently, the incidence of Downs Syndrome is 1:800, which means approximately 32,000 babies with Down syndrome are born every year in India, but still many people are not aware of this. The main characteristics associated with Down syndrome include low muscles tone, an enlarged tongue, a flat facial profile. They may also have some degree of intellectual disability usually in the mild to moderate range.

Common health issues that they come across are respiratory infections, heart defects and hearing problems.Tests for Down Syndrome Screening include a blood test, Ultra-sound scan, Non-invasive parental testing, chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis.To a large extent, early intervention can help in such cases.

According to Joseph Sunny (Director and Senior Occupational Therapist at Prayatna Centre for Child Development), early stimulation is required from day one of Birth. Starting from the initial stages of Feeding, Positioning, Sucking, Swallowing along with the exercises are required to achieve their social and motor milestones. Hence, a team of Professionals including Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, and Speech and Language Pathologist, Special Educator would definitely assist the children with Down syndrome to enhance their sensory skills, social skills, self-help skills, motor skills, language and cognitive abilities.

Schooling also is an important part of the life of a child with Down syndrome, regardless of intellectual ability. Public and private schools support people with Down syndrome and their families with integrated classrooms and special educational opportunities. Schooling allows valuable socialization and helps students with Down syndrome build important life skills.



To name some of the eminent personalities, Pablo Pineda was the first person with Down syndrome to Successfully Graduate from College in Europe. He is also a Writer, Teacher, Actor, TV Host and Conference Speaker. Angela Bachiller, successful women, who became the first person with Down syndrome to be elected as Spain’s first City Councillor in 2013. Krishna Teja, an Indian who is leading his life independently and started a foundation with the support of his family and society for people like him with an aim to help them lead an independent life.

To conclude all of them are Heroes who have proved that they are special and extraordinary. They can shine in their life more than a physically and mentally healthy person. All they need is support from family, friends and society with an early intervention of Treatment from Professionals.

There is a free screening Camp at Prayatna Centre for Child Development, Palarivattom, Cochin, from March 21 to March 28 by our Team of Professionals including Developmental Paediatrician, Paediatric Neurologist, Child Psychiatrist, Psychologist, Speech and Language

Pathologist, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Special Educator and Social Worker. For Registration Call Mob: 9746303555 Landline: 0484 2346322 Jobitha K J, Occupational Therapist at Prayatna Centre form Child Development Palarivattom.

On the 13th Anniversary of World Down Syndrome Day, Jobitha K J writes about the genetic disorder, its symptoms and treatment