KOCHI:Art cannot be restricted to one thing and the artist’s thought doesn’t depend on fixed ideas. We often feel uncomfortable when a human is pictured as lonely even though it may seem to be the absolute truth but it is not so. Man forgets he is surrounded by nature and he is not alone. Even the trees are entwined with each other which give a lesson to man that all are co-related. Pramod Gopalakrishnan’s exhibition titled ‘Collection of expressions’ explores all these ideas in charcoal drawings.

The ongoing exhibition at Draavidia Art Gallery includes 15 drawings by Pramod and a video art by Antony Felix. The drawing is the recreation of the deep feelings in the artist’s mind. The artist has been continually experimenting with different themes related to nature like the co-existence of humans and nature, how nature is exploited and the effect of industrialisation on nature.

In the present exhibition, he has tried to portray three different expressions: Nature, society and the artist himself. In one of the drawings, he has drawn a landscape with different varieties of trees on one acre of land, depicting the diversity in nature. This the artist refers to as nature’s expression. The expression which follows next is humans and last comes the artist who sees all this and represents it in the form of drawings.

Though a sculptor, Pramod decided to represent his idea in the form of drawings as sculptures require more space to be exhibited. He says, “I thought sculptures can’t be brought inside the gallery; and only miniature ones can be brought. In that way, I won’t be able to convey what I want to. So, I thought of doing charcoal drawings.”

This Kochi-based artist chooses his subjects carefully and this is evident in this exhibition. He says,”When we talk about humans and nature, we know a huge gap separates the two elements. It is a simple idea and so I chose the simple medium of charcoal to draw as it is the only way these two elements can be portrayed.”

His themes are not fixed and his various depictions include wells which are being covered and forests being treated as a dumping grounds. The artist says, “I want to bring a change in this idea.”

One highlight is, through the drawings concentration is much valued. Pramod says, “We have to concentrate and see things. In each of the drawings, there is minute detailing. One such is the drawing where there is sky, stars and there is an oval-shaped thing from where heads are peeping out. It indicates that we should not only look at the sky, but also the humans who are there. This is where concentration comes.”

The exhibition culminates in a video art where one sees the renderings of nature which shows her anguish in varying moods, similar to humans and in the background the anxieties and expressions of the artist are seen. The exhibition is on till April 10.