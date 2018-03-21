KOCHI: Assamese native Parimal Sahu allegedly murdered his 61-year-old landlady while attempting to sexually assault her in an inebriated condition. According to investigators, the accused confessed this to the officers during interrogation.

The police also took Sahu alias Munna to the crime scene for evidence collection and produced him before the North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-III which remanded him in judicial custody later in the day.

Molly, wife of late Davis of Palatti House, was found lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom on the ground floor of the two-storey building. The three other tenants who were taken into custody on suspicion were released after they were found to have no role in the murder. The police collected evidence from the spot, including the terry towel and the stone used for committing the murder.

The doctor who conducted autopsy at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital also examined the accused and found injury marks caused when the victim resisted the sexual assault attempt.