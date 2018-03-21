KOCHI: The likelihood of digital technology making greater penetration in the global healthcare system to enhance its quality, improve diagnostics, reduce costs and develop cutting-edge competencies will be a riveting topic for the panel discussion at #FUTURE, the two-day ground-breaking Global Digital Summit being held by the Kerala government here on March 22 and 23.

‘The Digital Future of Health and Sustainability’ is the topic for the panel discussion, where experts will brainstorm on some extremely relevant issues like whether the change in the healthcare industry is driven by corporates or by consumers and the impact digital disruptions are making on the medical tourism industry in developing countries like India.

The panel is to be addressed by five speakers - Dr Ajith J Thomas, professor, Harvard Medical School; Dr.Azad Moopen, founder and chairman, Aster DM Healthcare; Anuradha Acharya, founder and CEO, Mapmygenome; Bhagvan Chougule, CTO and co-founder, Treeni Sustainability Solutions; and Prashanth Warrier, CEO, Qure.ai. TV journalist Zakka Jacob will moderate the session.

The panelists will talk about the changes or disruptions that could impact the future of health and sustainability, specifically addressing issues like differences in business likely to be witnessed in the next 5 to 10 years and how such changes will impact the consumer in planning, purchasing, fulfillment and experience.