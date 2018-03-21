KOCHI:Puppetry is yet another art form of the state which is facing the threat of extinction. As yet another World Puppetry Day - falling on March 21 - passes by, a Pulavar family from Koonathara, Ottapalam, in Palakkad is one of the few remaining practitioners of this traditional art engaged in activities to popularise it among the young generation.

The group who has been performing the art form for many years now has organised a free puppet show at Kailasanadha Vidyanikethan, Thrissur, to enlighten the students about it. “We have been organising various shows in schools and colleges to give a wider reach to puppetry and decided to perform before students on World Puppetry Day,” said Rajiv Pulavar, son of Ramachandra Pulavar, who owns the Tholpavakoothu (Puppetry) Kalakendram at Koonathara.

Rajiv said although puppetry mostly uses Ramayana or Mahabharata as the theme of the play, they delve into contemporary issues, including deforestation, water conservation, communal amity and stories of the freedom struggle. This gives an awareness to the students and also attracts them to puppetry.

More than 400 students participated in the puppetry show and all forms of puppetry, including string, hands, shadow and fingers. The students really enjoyed the performance and showed active participation. Any person who has acquired the required knowledge to practise the art form is allowed to be a part of it.

Rajeev mentioned though many families are continuing to practice the art form, their troupe is adopting various themes and activities to co-exist along with other art forms. “While normally our performance happens in a Koothumadam (specially built stage near temples), we make sure to keep the audience engaged by bringing creativity in the performance style.

We conduct programmes outside India too and puppetry has a good reach there,” he said. There are many areas of puppetry that can be explored and the team will continue its efforts in making it reach the masses.The community will soon grace Kochi on Saturday at Sree Krishnaswamy temple in Ravipuram. The team will be adopting the theme of Mahabharata and the show is open to the public.