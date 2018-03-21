Kochi-based businessman V V Kasthurirangan handing over a Veena to student of Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music as part of donating musical instruments to the college students in Thiruvananthapuram. College principal Susheela C J is also seen | Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kochi-based philanthropist VV Kasthurirangan on Tuesday donated musical instruments to Swathi Thirunal Music College at Thycaud. A mridangam exponent, he donated 22 instruments including thampuru, mridangam, violin and veena to the college in the presence of college principal Susheela C J and other authorities. Earlier, he had donated musical instruments to Chembai Memorial Music College at Palakkad and RLV College of Music and Fine Arts at Tripunithura.

Kasthurirangan is a mridangam exponent and his unending love for art prompted him to donate musical instruments to the three major music colleges in the state. According to him, the musical instruments would be especially for economically backward students so that they could polish their musical skills in the future. He also said the musicians who passed out from the colleges should also come forward for the development of their alma mater. “Let this gesture be an inspiration to all. The musicians graduated from these music colleges should not forget their colleges and schools. I am not an alumnus of any of these colleges. But it is my love towards music that took me here to present the instruments to the college,” Kasthurirangan said.

Kasthurirangan has been engaging in philanthropic activities since 2013. Recently, he donated `1 lakh to an Ockhi-affected family at Poonthura based on a report published in Express. He had also donated `1.5 lakh earlier to Vishnu Priya, a victim of endosulfan tragedy, based on Express report. In 2013, he donated `10 lakh to the General Hospital at Ernakulam for cancer patients. He resides in Mattancherry in Kochi.